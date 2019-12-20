Hundreds of Families Receive Holiday Meals and Presents

Hundreds of deserving families are finding financial relief ahead of the holidays through the 32nd annual Food and Toy Distribution Drive.

More than 3,000 gifts were donated for boys and girls from San Diego and Imperial counties for the event hosted Friday in Mission Valley,

Event organizers said they have enough food and presents for 650 families.

Children received gifts like, teddy bears, board games, sports equipment and gift cards. Full dinners were also distributed to families. Each family was provided with a turkey, potatoes, fruits and vegetables.

More than 650 families are receiving a holiday dinner & gifts, part of @UnitedWaySD’s 32nd annual Holiday Food & Toy drive! Hear from volunteers & deserving families at 11 a.m. on @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/YbHTdnDyxJ — Lauren Coronado (@LaurenmCoronado) December 20, 2019

The drive is made possible by San Diego and Imperial County Labor Councils, which partnered with United Way San Diego. The event has become a tradition for some people, like LaTanya Clinesdale.

“Oh, it's great to see the happiness on the children’s faces, the parents, you know. It’s hard times right now, and to be out here helping these families makes me feel great,” said Clinesdale.

More than 200,000 working families are part of San Diego and Imperial Counties’ Labor Council. Council leaders say their mission is to help union workers who are struggling to make ends meet.

You can find out about other volunteer opportunities with United Way, here.