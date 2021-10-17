Hundreds of Apartments to Be Built Near Trolley Stop in South Bay

San Diego County is getting bigger. A San Diego Association of Governments study said the population is expected to increase 13% by 2050.

That means there needs to be more roofs to put over all those heads.

San Diego’s Metropolitan Transit System announced this week it has reached an agreement with two developers to construct a large apartment complex in the equally large parking lot at the Palm Avenue Trolley Station in Palm City. The complex will eventually house 390 apartments and they’ll be reserved for low- and moderate-income families.

“It’s just empty, the parking lot, this whole property,” signed Juan Torres who regularly uses the trolley from the Palm Avenue station.

He said there are too many families struggling to make ends meet and the complex will help.

Imperial Beach resident Lisa Davis was not enamored with the announcement.

“They’re just building. Building. Building. Building,” said Davis. “You go down to the 905 in Otay out there. Oh my God. Tons of places being built.”

She said the cost of living is out of control and adding more apartments isn’t going to solve the problem.

“We need affordable, rent-controlled places,” she said.

Either way, the apartments won’t spring up immediately. MTS said the agreement with developers required them to break ground on the complex within the next five years.