Hundreds in National City rally to protest ICE raids, immigration crackdown

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at South Bay Plaza in National City on Friday to protest the recent ICE enforcements that have taken place across San Diego County

With Mexican flags, large signs and noisemakers, they were there to protest the recent raids that have taken place across the county and the nation.

Sandra Solis was among the hundreds of protestors in attendance.

“I’m here because I am the first-born," Solis said. "My parents are immigrants — they’re undocumented."

National City Councilmember Jose Rodriguez told NBC 7 that the sights of ICE and Border Patrol agents in National City have been very triggering for many people in the community and, on Friday, the protestors wanted to voice their frustrations. He added that the protest is community-led and that there was no specific organization behind it.

“We’re not criminals," another protester,” Alejandro Diaz, told NBC 7. "We’re humans, we are hard workers, we’re fathers, sons, husbands, wives, and we are all the way into the deep roots of this country."

Rodriguez said National City Police was circling the area to make sure everyone is safe and that they had additional officers on standby ready to respond if needed.