Hundreds gather in Balboa Park for annual Asian Pacific Cultural Festival

On the lawn outside the international cottages at Balboa Park, the annual Asian Pacific Cultural Festival drew hundreds of people on Saturday. The cottages have long symbolized unity, where other cultures from all over the world come together in San Diego. People came to the festival to experience different Asian cultures.

"It's a way of sharing food, culture, friendship and progress for the future," said David Seid, the Executive Director of the House of China.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

For the last 15 years, people like Seid has gone to great lengths to make the festival bigger and better. From live performances, food vendors, and music -- Seid is grateful to see so many people enjoy the event in the modern age. Seid said it's a far cry from what his parents experienced when they first came to America in the 1950's.

"When my parents were seeking a home in the 1950's and they went to places like Clairemont Mesa, Kearny Mesa, they were refused the ability to live there," said Seid. "Even my mother as a teenager when she went to swim at the YWCA -- she was rejected. Chinese could not go to the Y to swim. My children -- they don't know those particular stories… They have a lot of opportunity and we hope that they not only understand and preserve the past, but build on it and help everyone to enjoy a more full life."

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

A quarter of a century later, the Asian Pacific Cultural Festival now stands as a testament to the progress that has been made, and the hope that future generations will carry that legacy forward.

Seid said that in the fall, all 32 international cottages at Balboa Park plan to hold a larger celebration, to highlight each culture.