Hundreds of flights delayed at San Diego International Airport on Thanksgiving eve

On the night before Thanksgiving, nearly 250 flights have been delayed at the San Diego International Airport, according to the airport's website.

The delays, totaling 247 as of 9 p.m., are affecting flights entering and leaving the airport.

Due to weather, travelers are being asked to check their flight status before heading to the airport, according to SAN.

This Thanksgiving was expected to be a record-breaking holiday for air and road travel.

The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority estimated that SAN would get about 460,000 people traveling through the airport between Tuesday and Sunday.

The airport authority estimates those numbers to be about 4% to 6% higher than last year's numbers at the same time. The absolute busiest times would be Tuesday and Wednesday before the holiday and the Sunday following.

Almost 80 million people are expected to travel by air and road this Thanksgiving, according to AAA. The Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving were expected to be the busiest times on the road.

As for across the country, the Transportation Security Administration is predicting 18.3 million travelers by air between from the Tuesday before Thanksgiving to the Monday after.

This is a developing story. NBC 7 will continue to update this story as more information arrives.

Some of the busiest travel days for Thanksgiving are here as everyone drives and flies to see loved ones. NBC 7’s Dana Williams is at San Diego International Airport where travelers have been hit with some delays, but spirits seem to be high.