Humphrey’s Drops Summer Season Calendar

Time to bust out your kayaks, your wallets or both. The folks at Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay have announced their full summer season and more!

While we already knew about shows on the calendar from contemporary hitmakers like Chromeo, Fleet Foxes, Alt-J (with Twin Shadow) and the Decemberists, some of the summer throwbacks might be a bit of a surprise.

On June 3, the Monkees will be bringing '60s/'70s pop/rock back to town, and Eric Burdon & the Animals will make the sun rise shortly thereafter on June 15. June 25 sees Violent Femmes getting blistered up and kissing off, while July 12 has the Turtles coming out of their shells for the Happy Together tour.

The big kahuna, however, is Toto, who come to bless the lack of rains on Aug. 7. You can't say no to that show. But can you also say Yes on Aug. 27?

As if those summer shows weren't enough, Ringo Starr, America, the B-52s and Joan Baez are gearing up to make September and October a fall to remember.

Check out the full lineup here, pick the shows you want and get tickets on April 7 at 10 a.m. online and at the box office.

