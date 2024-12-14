Newport Beach

Humpback Whale spotted entangled in ropes near Newport Beach

The whale was last seen on Tuesday. 

By Benjamin Papp

NBC Universal, Inc.

A humpback whale spotted off the coast of Newport Beach is now at the center of all whale watchers' attention.

That’s because it was seen tangled in rope.

The whale-watching tour company, “Davey’s Locker Whale Watching” spotted the animal on Sunday.

The company says it notified Orange County marine life organizations.

The National Marine Fisheries Services said the whale has not been seen since Tuesday.

