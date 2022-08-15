forecast

San Diego County Weather Includes Continued Humidity, Rain Chance for Mountains and Deserts

Thanks to a monsoonal weather pattern, humid conditions aren't going away soon

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

That stubborn humidity that has made San Diegans uncomfortable since early August isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

Thanks to a monsoonal weather pattern that has settled in place across the Southwest, muggy conditions have been the norm this past month, and it seems it will stay for a bit longer.

“This hot pattern is going to stay pretty steady for a while, at least for this week,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

Along with the humidity will come a continued chance of some wet weather for parts of the county.

“Mountains, deserts, will have an afternoon storm chance,” Parveen said in her forecast. “That’s pretty much going to stick around for most of this week, too.”

Although those areas will have rain chances each day for the rest of the week, that possibility will only bring a bit of inclement weather. Parveen described it as what can be expected to be “isolated and fairly brief” pop-up chances of showers.

