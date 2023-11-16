San Diego Humane Society

Humane Society throws 50th birthday bash for Pygmy Hippo at Ramona Center

By City News Service

Pygmy Hippo Hannah Shirley, Oldest in North America, Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Golden Themed Party Filled with Arts and Crafts Made in Her Image and A Feast of Birthday Treats at San Diego Humane Society in Ramona, CA.
San Diego Humane Society

Staff and volunteers at the San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center threw a birthday party Wednesday for one of the center's oldest residents -- a 50-year-old pygmy hippopotamus.

Hannah Shirley, North America's oldest pygmy hippo in managed care, according to the Humane Society, celebrated hitting the half-century mark with presents and a cake made of a watermelon base, papaya "frosting," spaghetti squash, sweet grain and horse treat sprinkles.

Despite being a nocturnal animal, the Golden Girl decided to take part and enjoy the celebration, a statement from the wildlife center read.

Hannah Shirley is one of 15 wild ambassador animals at the wildlife center and has lived there since 2002 when she was discovered in a residential backyard in Escondido. She was rescued and transported to what was then The Fund for Animals Wildlife Center. San Diego Humane Society acquired the facility on Sept. 1, 2020, and has since assumed care of the beloved animal.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Nina Thompson, a spokeswoman for the Humane Society, said the organization was able to confirm Hannah Shirley's age through the "International Studbook,' ' which tracks the age and movements of wild animals in human care.

"You can tell how loved Hannah Shirley is by our staff and volunteers just by looking at the details in this celebration," said Andy Blue, campus director the center.

"She's treated like royalty every day, but reaching 50 years old is an incredible milestone for an animal who wouldn't typically surpass 30 in the wild."

Local

San Diego 18 hours ago

San Diego tourism accelerator program uplifts minority-owned businesses

Things to Do in San Diego 25 mins ago

Things to do this weekend in San Diego: Lightscape, Doggie Street Festival and San Diego Anime Con

Hannah Shirley weighs about 500 pounds and lives in a 13,000-square- foot paddock, complete with a swimming pool and natural pond.

"She enjoys a deservingly pampered life by Project Wildlife's team that includes back rubs, sprinkler showers and lots of food-related enrichment activities," the center statement said.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Humane Society
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us