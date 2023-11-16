Humane Society throws 50th birthday bash for Pygmy Hippo at Ramona Center

Staff and volunteers at the San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center threw a birthday party Wednesday for one of the center's oldest residents -- a 50-year-old pygmy hippopotamus.

Hannah Shirley, North America's oldest pygmy hippo in managed care, according to the Humane Society, celebrated hitting the half-century mark with presents and a cake made of a watermelon base, papaya "frosting," spaghetti squash, sweet grain and horse treat sprinkles.

Despite being a nocturnal animal, the Golden Girl decided to take part and enjoy the celebration, a statement from the wildlife center read.

Hannah Shirley is one of 15 wild ambassador animals at the wildlife center and has lived there since 2002 when she was discovered in a residential backyard in Escondido. She was rescued and transported to what was then The Fund for Animals Wildlife Center. San Diego Humane Society acquired the facility on Sept. 1, 2020, and has since assumed care of the beloved animal.

Nina Thompson, a spokeswoman for the Humane Society, said the organization was able to confirm Hannah Shirley's age through the "International Studbook,' ' which tracks the age and movements of wild animals in human care.

"You can tell how loved Hannah Shirley is by our staff and volunteers just by looking at the details in this celebration," said Andy Blue, campus director the center.

"She's treated like royalty every day, but reaching 50 years old is an incredible milestone for an animal who wouldn't typically surpass 30 in the wild."

Hannah Shirley weighs about 500 pounds and lives in a 13,000-square- foot paddock, complete with a swimming pool and natural pond.

"She enjoys a deservingly pampered life by Project Wildlife's team that includes back rubs, sprinkler showers and lots of food-related enrichment activities," the center statement said.