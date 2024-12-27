US citizen accused of smuggling undocumented migrants in fake delivery van in Campo

Border Patrol agents arrested a U.S. citizen accused of smuggling nine undocumented people in a phony delivery van in the Campo area, officials said Thursday.

Agents observed a white van with delivery service logos approaching Tierra Del Sol Road near Highway 96 in rural East County on Dec. 17, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. The logos and window coverings on the vehicle were inconsistent with those typically seen on a legitimate delivery van, the agency said.

"Agents conducted a vehicle stop, approached the van and observed nine individuals lying on the floor and seats in the rear," USBP said. "While interviewing the occupants, it was determined they did not possess the proper documents to be legally present in the United States."

The agent took the driver and nine passengers into custody, transporting them to a nearby Border Patrol station, the agency said.

"This is a stark reminder of the great lengths smuggling organizations will take to conduct their illicit activity," said Patricia McGurk-Daniel, San Diego's chief Border Patrol agent. "San Diego Sector Border Patrol continues to remain vigilant in detecting and dismantling criminal activity in the San Diego area."