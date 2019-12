Human remains have been found near the Tijuana River Valley, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The remains were found by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents at around 8:12 a.m. near Dairy Mart Road and Clearwater Way.

Sad news...This morning, in Imperial Beach, agents found human remains near the Tijuana River. @SanDiegoPD was contacted and they are managing the investigation. — Chief Patrol Agent Douglas E. Harrison (@USBPChiefSDC) December 21, 2019

SDPD homicide detectives have been called in and are on scene investigating.

No other information is available at this time.

