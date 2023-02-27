Human Remains Found in Houston Area Forest Confirmed to be San Diego Woman

Nearly a year after the disappearance of San Diego woman Felicia Johnson, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Monday that human remains found this month in a Houston-area forest are those belonging to Johnson.

Johnson, whose last known location was in southwest Houston on April 16, 2022, was a victim of homicide, the Sheriff's Office added.

A worker with the Texas Department of Transportation discovered Johnson's human remains in the Sam Houston National Forest near Flamingo Lakes and Highway 149 on Feb. 7 and alerted authorities, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Montgomery County Homicide/Violent Crimes Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators arrived and conducted the investigation.

Felicia Johnson has been missing since April 2022, reports NBC 7's Kelvin Henry.

Chukwuebuka Nwobodo has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the disappearance of Felicia Johnson.

According to investigators, evidence indicates Nwobodo killed Johnson inside his apartment before disposing her personal remains.

When her remains were found, Felicia Johnson’s father Kevin Johnson granted an interview to a Houston television station saying he was notified by Houston police that it was possibly the remains of his daughter.

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Johnson is urged to contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers.