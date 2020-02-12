HUD Secretary Ben Carson Tours Affordable Housing Complex in San Diego

Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson stopped in San Diego Wednesday to talk about the city's affordable housing needs.

Carson toured the Stella and Bluewater affordable housing complexes in Grantville with San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer.

The new developments were fast-tracked by updating community plans and expediting project reviews.

Carson said the developments are an example of the progress that can be made when private and public entities work together.

He also talked about the "Housing First" program, which helps find permanent housing for people who are homeless.

"Housing First is a very good thing because it gets people off the streets," Carson said. "As long as it's combined figuring out why they were on the street in the first place, and then doing something about it."

Carson also mentioned a new challenge HUD is launching, to the faith-based community in America.

"For every church in the U.S. to adopt one homeless person or one homeless family with the goal of making them self sufficient within a year," explained Carson.

Carson is in the middle of his bus tour called "Driving Affordable Housing Across America.''

He'll meet with city leaders in Los Angeles on Thursday.