How Well Do Elana Meyers Taylor and Kaillie Humphries Know San Diego? We Test Their Knowledge

Elana Meyers Taylor and Kaillie Humphries may be Olympic medal-winning athletes, but when it comes to knowledge of their hometown, San Diego County, which is the brighter star?

We tested the elite athletes hours after Humphries, who lives in Carlsbad, and Meyers Taylor, who was born in Oceanside, took home gold and silver, respectively, in the new Olympic sport of women's monobob.

See how they did in the video above.

Humphries' gold medal win was her first as a U.S. athlete. Prior, she won three Olympic golds and a bronze with Team Canada. Humphries held a commanding lead from the opening run, posting the fastest time in all but the final run.

Humphries told NBC 7's Steven Luke she's felt so much support from San Diego County residents leading up to the Olympics.

"From my neighbors, the people in my community who have watched me push my bobsled on wheels for the last couple years, up and down the street, to everybody that's stopped and say hi and offered support -- it's been absolutely amazing to feel that and I know they've been a huge part of this journey and they're definitely a huge part of this medal," Humphries said.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Meyers Taylor moved away from Oceanside after she was born, but she has also trained at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center off-and-on for about 15 years. She says she truly feels like a Southern Californian.

Meyers Taylor entered the fourth round in the bronze medal position but posted a 1:05.11 final run -- .5 seconds faster than bronze medalist Christine de Bruin and the fastest time of that heat -- to claim silver. This is the third silver medal of her Olympic career.