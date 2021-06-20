How to Watch, What to Know on Day 4 of US Open in San Diego

The championship final of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines kicks off on Sunday.

Mackenzie Hughes and Louis Oosthuizen brought the memories of Tiger Woods at Torrey Pines back to life Saturday.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Each made length-of-the-green eagle putts at Nos. 13 and 18. That's what Woods did in the third round in 2008 on his way to the title.

Hughes and Oosthuizen wound up tied for the lead along with Russell Henley. This U.S. Open is suddenly filled with possibilities.

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau were two shots behind. Eight players were separated by three shots. On that list is Jon Rahm and Matthew Wolff.

A plaque was placed near the 18th green of the U.S. Open commemorating a famous putt﻿ by Tiger Woods at the 2008 U.S. Open.

Attendance capacity for the tournament is expected to be around 10,000 to 15,000 fans per day, according to the USGA.

Tournament Coverage

Round 1 9:30-4 p.m. on Golf Channel; 4-7 p.m. on NBC 7. Exclusive Peacock coverage from 6:45 a.m.-9:30 a.m.; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Watch a special edition of NBC 7 live from the course at 7 p.m.

Round 2 9:30-3 p.m. on Golf Channel; 3-6 on NBC 7. Exclusive Peacock Round 2 Coverage: 6:45 a.m.-9:30 a.m.; 7-8 p.m.

Round 3 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on NBC 7. Exclusive Peacock coverage all day.

Round 4 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on NBC 7. Exclusive Peacock coverage all day.



Notable Thursday Tee Times (times pushed roughly 45 minutes due to fog delay)

7:29 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

7:51 a.m. – Max Homa, Xander Schauffele , Phil Mickelson

, 1:14 p.m. – Tyler Strafaci, Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau

1:36 p.m. – Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose

1:36 p.m. – Marc Leishman, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed

1:58 p.m. - Kevin Streelman, Branden Grace, Charley Hoffman

Full list here.

Photos: US Open at Torrey Pines