How to Watch, What to Know on Day 3 of US Open in San Diego

Round 3 of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines kicks off on Saturday with both Phil Mickelson and Xander Schauffele advancing to the weekend.

The weekend at Torrey Pines features major champions and major contenders, players who are unknown or unheralded, all of them still within reach of that U.S. Open trophy. Nine shots separated first from last.

Both Russell Henley and 48-year-old Richard Bland are leading with both at 5 under 137.

Just behind is Louis Oosthuizen and Matthew Wolff, a shot back at 138. Bubba Watson and Jon Rahm were at 3-under 139.

Phil Mickelson was seven shots back after shooting a 2-under 69. Mickelson is trying to win the Open for the first time at the age of 51, a month after taking the PGA Championship.

Through 36 holes, Xander Schauffele is two under, three back.

Attendance capacity for the tournament is expected to be around 10,000 to 15,000 fans per day, according to the USGA.

A plaque was placed near the 18th green of the U.S. Open commemorating a famous putt﻿ by Tiger Woods at the 2008 U.S. Open.

