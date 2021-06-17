How to Watch, What to Know on Day 1 of U.S. Open in San Diego

If the 2021 U.S. Open Championship is half as good as it was in 2008 when it was last played at Torrey Pines, San Diego is in for quite a weekend of golf.

The legendary Tiger Woods, who took the title back in 2008 -- How could we forget? -- isn't in the field but San Diego legend Phil Mickelson (Uni HS) will be, fresh off his PGA Championship victory at Kiawah Island. Also in the field are hometown sticks Xander Schauffele (Scripps Ranch HS, SDSU) and Charley Hoffman (Poway HS), and some of golf's biggest names like Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, and defending champion Bryson DeChambeau.

A plaque was placed near the 18th green of the U.S. Open commemorating a famous putt﻿ by Tiger Woods at the 2008 U.S. Open.

The tournament kicks off two days after San Diego County and the rest of the state dropped most pandemic restrictions, and fans are anxious to walk the course and follow the best in the world.

Tournament Coverage

Round 1 9:30-4 p.m. on Golf Channel; 4-7 p.m. on NBC 7. Exclusive Peacock coverage from 6:45 a.m.-9:30 a.m.; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Watch a special edition of NBC 7 live from the course at 7 p.m.

Round 2 9:30-3 p.m. on Golf Channel; 3-6 on NBC 7. Exclusive Peacock Round 2 Coverage: 6:45 a.m.-9:30 a.m.; 7-8 p.m.

Round 3 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on NBC 7. Exclusive Peacock coverage all day.

Round 4 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on NBC 7. Exclusive Peacock coverage all day.



Notable Thursday Tee Times