How to Take Public Transit to Petco Park to Catch Padres in NLCS

The San Diego Padres are ready for the National League Championship Series (NLCS) and are set to face the Philadelphia Phillies for a chance at competing in the 2022 World Series Championship.

Fans have been waiting for the Padres to enter the NLCS after their last appearance in 1998, and are expected to show up in droves to Petco Park on Tuesday for Game 1. Those who want to avoid the mad rush of driving in downtown have public transportation as an option to get to the ballgame.

Here's how:

Taking to the Trolley to Petco Park

All three MTS Trolley lines, UC San Diego Blue Line, Green Line, and Orange Line, and several bus routes provide direct access to Petco Park.

Trolley service runs every 15 minutes and there are three stops within walking distance of Petco Park:

12th and Imperial stop, which services all trolleys, is one block away from Petco Park

The Gaslamp Quarter stop, which services the Green line, is one block away from Petco Park

The Park and Market stop, which services the Blue and Orange line, is within a walking distance of Petco Park

Bus Service to Petco Park

For bus service, Route 901 from Coronado offers extra game-day service between 12th and Imperial in downtown and Coronado Island.

Rapid 215, Rapid 225, and Rapid 235 offer frequent, limited-stop service to downtown San Diego.

An alternative option, San Diegans can create the Rapid 215, Rapid 225, or Rapid 235 to the City College stop, transfer to an Orange or UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley to Park and Market or 12th and Imperial.

San Diegans should note that some bus routes may be routed during home games during heavy traffic near Petco Park, which includes Petco Park or the Public Libray on 11th and K Street.

MTS strongly encourages connecting with bus service at the 12th and Imperial Trolley station.

Parking at Trolley Stations

All lines have trolley stops with high capacity parking options such as Palm Avenue, El Cajon Transit Center and Spring Street.

Fares

One-way fares for adults are $2.50, for seniors/ disabled/ medicare/ youth the fare is $1.25. For a day pass for adults its $6 and seniors/ disabled/ medicare/ youth it is $3.

San Diegans can also download the PRONTO app to load money.

For further details, visit the MTS website.