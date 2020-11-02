San Diego

How to Stay Positive After Election Results

A self-compassion teacher told NBC 7 that those who are experiencing any stress over the election can help themselves by creating a gratitude list and be aware if any anxiety is creating physical discomfort

By Ashley Matthews

We’re just a day away from the election and tensions are running high for a lot of people. Whether you’ve already voted or will head to the polls Tuesday, people around the world will be keeping a close eye on the results.

This year's presidential election is weighing heavily on a lot of people. Differing opinions have caused problems with family members and friends, and it’s all on top of a tough year with the COVID-19 pandemic.

NBC 7 got some advice from a self-compassion teacher heading into election day.

Julie Potiker, a Mindful Self-Compassion Teacher, explained that right now, it’s important to remember the big picture and to remind yourself that you are going to be OK.

She said that those who may be fearful of any possible social unrest after the results are in should focus on that fear. Potiker advised that rather than ignore it, allow the fear to be there so that you can work with it.

In confronting such fears, it's best that people try to figure out if they are manifesting physical symptoms such as constant headaches or achy joints to address and calm them.

Afterward, nourish yourself and think about what you need to hear to help make yourself feel better.

For added comfort and reassurance, Potiker advises everyone to make it a priority to do something that brings them joy and make it a habit to write down a few things they are grateful for every day.

“Keep your gratitude practice up," Potiker told NBC 7. "Because the benefits of gratitude are as long as both of my arms, and when you’re finally feeling good because you changed the channel and you’re doing a joy thing, you have something to write down in your gratitude journal at night."

She also said it's important to focus on things that help make a difference and stay positive, like volunteering.

To learn more about Potiker's services, click here.

