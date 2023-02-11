How to Save on Valentine's Day Gifts Without Skimping on Sentiment

Valentine’s Day spending is expected to reach $25.9 billion in 2023, one of the highest-spending years on record, according to the National Retail Federation.

Thanks to inflation, you can expect to spend more on flowers, gifts and romantic dinners this year.

“I do want to have a good dinner, some flowers, be surprised,” said Eileen Magaña. But Eileen’s Valentine will want to plan ahead if they want to save on flowers.

“Red roses, red roses all the way,” said Hilary Bateman at the Little House of Flowers in Point Loma.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“The biggest flower event for us next to Mother’s Day, we kind of call it our Super Bowl,” said Bateman.

Flowers, chocolates, teddy bears and romantic dinners – the cost always rises during the season due to high demand. And retailers pay more, too.

“Not only the flowers are more expensive, but everything that goes along with it,” said Bateman. “The vases, all the little things, notecards, everything goes up.”

So how do you show your love without breaking the bank? Bateman says the key is pre-ordering, and the earlier the better.

If you wait until the last minute, you could be stuck with fewer options and a bigger price tag.

And remember, you don’t need to spend a lot to show your love. Dinner at home can also be a good option to celebrate the day of love and friendship.