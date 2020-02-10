How to Register to Vote and Confirm or Change Registration

November is coming up and it's a good time to find out if you're eligible and registered to vote. It's also a great time to check and update your information

Each state has different voting rules in the United States

Each state runs their own federal and state elections. So if you're in San Diego, California but used to live in New Orleans, Louisiana, you'll have to get caught up on how things are done in your current state. Why is this? Article I and Article II of the Constitution.

Things like:

North Dakota does not require you to register in order to vote

Each state has absentee voting

Many states have designated polling locations

First Time Voter? Here's what you should know.

If you're in one of the 37 states plus the District of Columbia, you can visit Vote.gov and register. You can also download the National Mail Voter Registration Form and fill it out by hand.

Register to Vote in Person

If you prefer to skip doing it online for whatever reason, you can also go to your local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), armed services recruitment center, state, and county public assistance offices.

Overseas and Military

If you're living outside of the United States, and a US citizen, you can register to vote and request an absentee ballot through the Federal Voting Assistance Program.

English not your first language? No problem. You can register to vote in other languages too.

The National Mail Voter Registration Form that you can print out and mail is available in Bengali, Chinese, Hindi, Tagalog, Vietnamese, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, and Spanish.

Voter's guides are available in Cherokee, Chinese, Dakota, Japanese, Korean, Navajo, Spanish, Tagalog, Vietnamese, and Yupik.

Do I have to specify a Political Party affiliation?

Nope. It's optional. Your party affiliation is usually only important during primary elections. Some states will have “closed” primary elections. This is where you can only choose to vote from within your party’s candidates. Learn more about different types of primary elections.

You are never required to join a political party or reveal your party preference when you register

Only some states will list political party affiliation on a voter registration card.

You do not have to vote for any candidate just because of the party affiliation

Who can vote?

You'll want to check to make sure you are eligible to vote by visiting your state or local election office. There's even an interactive map to see what type of ID, if any, is required to vote in your state.

For starters, you can vote in United States elections if you are:

A U.S. citizen

Meet your state’s residency requirements. (You can be homeless)

Are 18 years old on or before Election Day You can register to vote before you turn 18 if you will be 18 by Election Day in some states.

Are registered to vote by your state’s voter registration deadline. Except for North Dakota. They don't require advance voter registration.

Who can't vote?

Voting Process

Voting can be a daunting process when you're doing it for the first time. familiarize yourself by checking out these guides:

Voter Registration Deadlines

If you live in any other state other than North Dakota, you'll have to register beforehand in order to vote. Most states have a registration deadline up to a month before an election. Visit the U.S. Vote Foundation or your state or territory's election office to find their registration deadline.

Issues that may arise when trying to vote

If your name or address has changed recently

If your ID doesn't match your current information

Going to the wrong polling place that you're not assigned to

How to update your registration information

You may be able to change your information, such as name, address (if you moved recently), party-affiliation at Can I Vote.

If you need further help, contact your state or local election office.

Depending on your state’s rules you may be able to make changes to your registration over the phone, online, or by mail.

Do I have to re-register to vote before each election?

Only if your name or address has changed recently. If not, you are eligible to vote in upcoming federal, state, primary, general, special, ballot initiatives, bond issues, legislation, and local elections once you are registered.