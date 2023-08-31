San Diego County

How to make an insurance claim after boil water advisory in San Diego County

Hundreds of businesses in southwestern San Diego County were forced to pivot or close due to the advisory

By Danielle Smith

After California American Water lifted a days-long boil water advisory for a large part of San Diego County's southwestern portion, business owners were still asking how they were going to make up for losses.

The water services company alerted its customers on Wednesday afternoon that they could file an insurance claim.

Impacts of boil water advisory in San Diego County

E. coli contaminants were found in the drinking water system of a South Bay service provider on Aug. 24. Communities in Silver Strand, Imperial Beach, parts of San Diego, Chula Vista and San Ysidro were all affected by the advisory.

As a result, many businesses were forced to shut down operations due to unsafe handling conditions, a spokesperson for the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency said. They could not properly wash dishes or hands while the advisory was in effect.

The advisory was lifted Saturday night after extensive testing showed no sign of E. coli contamination, according to Cal-Am.

Owners and operators were told to stop operations, reports NBC 7's Dana Williams.

How California American Water customers can file an insurance claim

Contact Cal-Am's customer service center at 888-237-1333 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

After gathering the necessary information, Cal-Am will report the claim to its insurance company. An adjuster should then reach out to the claimant directly.

Cal-Am warned that the process could take time due to the large number of people affected. The company also suggested that customers seeking faster service report to their own insurance company.

This article tagged under:

San Diego CountyBoil water advisoryinsurance claims
