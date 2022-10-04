How to Get a Free Headlamp in San Diego County for Fire Safety Month

In San Diego, we have seen how dangerous wildfires can be, especially amid recent heat waves. Knowing this, Lowe’s is honoring the first responders that put their lives on the frontline.

In honor of Fire Safety Month, Lowe’s is giving away 100 free headlamps per store. This comes right in time for fire prevention week, happening from Oct. 9 to 15.

While raising awareness for fire safety, this is also an opportunity to be prepared for power outages or rolling blackouts. In the case of power outages, headlamps are a great alternative to candles when looking for a light source.

If you’d like to get a headlamp, make sure to act quickly because registration to get a headlamp ends on Oct. 6. It’s first come first serve and only one lamp is available per registration. If you’d like to register, visit Lowe's website here.

Those who decide to take advantage of this deal can pick up their lamp on Oct. 8. To find the closest Lowe’s to you and other deals for Fire Safety Month, visit its website.