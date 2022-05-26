housing market

Housing Crisis: San Diego Home-Sale Argument Leads to Stabbing

The victim, who was stabbed three times, is expected to survive his injuries

By City News Service

4003 Dwight Street in San Diego, where the argument and stabbing took place.
Google Street

A 50-year-old man was stabbed several times during an altercation in the Castle neighborhood of San Diego, police said Thursday.

San Diego Police Department officers were called at 11:03 p.m. Wednesday to 4003 Dwight St. where they learned the victim and his girlfriend had returned home from a walk and found three people inside their home, said Officer Robert Heims.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The group began an argument inside the home about the sale of the residence. The arguing group moved outside to the porch, and the victim was stabbed three times, Heims said.

The suspects ran away eastbound on Dwight Street after the fight.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the girlfriend was not injured, police said.

Local

San Diego International Airport 18 hours ago

San Diego Travelers Warned to Brace for Major Changes at Airport's Terminal 1

Scam Alert 17 hours ago

Looking for Baby Formula on Social Media? Watch out for Fake Websites

Detectives from the department's Mid-City Division are investigating this stabbing and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 619- 516-3000. Tips can be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

This article tagged under:

housing market
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us