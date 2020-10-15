House Fire Reported in Ocean Beach With ‘Possible Ammunition Exploding' Stopped: SDPD

San Diego Fire-Rescue managed to stop a house fire in Ocean Beach that may have had "possible ammunition exploding," San Diego Police said Thursday.

The fire was reported at around 2 p.m. on the 4000 block of Niagara Ave. By 2:20 p.m. SDPD said San Diego Fire-Rescue had stopped the fire. Necessary evacuations in the area were made and all occupants of the structure have been accounted for.

Download our free NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area of 4400 Niagara Ave. between Narragansett Avenue and Newport Avenue.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.