Firefighters arrived at a Lakeside home engulfed in intense flames and smoke early Sunday morning.

The woman who lived at the home on Winter Garden Boulevard was able to escape safely. Firefighters arrived around 3 a.m. and were also able to rescue three dogs, including two corgis from the fire.

However, five other dogs and a parakeet died in the fire.

The fire started in a home that was known as 'Carter Kennels', a former dog boarding business, according to firefighters.

A neighbor told NBC 7 that the homeowners take care of people’s dogs on an as-needed basis.

Firefighters spent several hours working at the Lakeside home and left just before 7 a.m. on Sunday.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.