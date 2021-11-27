House Fire in Spring Valley Spreads to Neighboring House, Prompts Evacuations

A house fire in Spring Valley is causing some nearby neighbors to evacuate after the fire spread to a neighboring house Saturday.

The fire was reported at around noon at a residence in the 1600 block of San Bernardino Avenue. The fire reportedly started on the deck of the house which then spread to the house and its neighbor, the San Diego Sherriff's said.

"I was just watching TV and I heard sirens, so I went out in my balcony and saw my neighbors were outside and I saw flames and smoke," said Wilson Valencia, a Navy veteran.

SDSO said they did evacuate some neighbors as a precaution.

No details were released on what caused the fire. No injuries have been reported.

No other information was available.

