A fire left a family of three displaced and their Pacific beach home charred Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported just after 3 p.m. at a home on Felspar Street near Garnet Avenue, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

Two adults and a child were displaced, but no injuries were reported, SDFD said.

