House Fire in North Park Prompts Arson Investigation

Arson investigators were called to a house in North Park Saturday to investigate a "suspicious fire" that caused significant damage.

San Diego Fire-Rescue was called to the 2500 block of Lincoln Ave. at around 4:30 a.m. to a home engulfed in flames. Firefighters said the fire appeared to have started in the attic and had to tear down the ceiling to extinguished the fire.

Arson investigators are at the scene of a house fire in #NorthPark watch a live report on #NBC7 https://t.co/4p0MIZOLya @MariNBCSD has all the news and @crystalegger has your forecast pic.twitter.com/MbUgijp7gr — Ramon Galindo (@RamonGalindoNBC) January 9, 2021

No one was injured and the fire did not spread to other homes, SDFD said. A man, who was living behind the home in a trailer, was evacuated.

The house, SDFD said, is under renovation, and there were indications that it was a squatter situation.

Arson investigators were called to the scene.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.