House Fire Displaces One Person in Mission Hils

A house fire in the Mission Hills area has forced at least one person out of their home Sunday, the San Diego Fire-Rescue said.

The fire started at around 1:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of Hunter Street. Once firefighters arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the single-story home.

Fire crews quickly attacked the fire and prevented it from spreading to nearby residences, SDFD said. The fire damaged the rear deck and the interior of the back of the house and the attic.

No one was reported injured and one person was displaced, SDFD said.

The SDFD Metro Arson Strike team is investigating.

No other information was available.

