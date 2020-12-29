Houdini The Husky Needs Help Finding Home After Year in Shelter

A lot of pets have found forever homes this holiday season but one dog has been at the San Diego County Department of Animal Services shelter in Carlsbad for more than a year.

Now, the team is putting out a call to find Houdini, a beautiful three-year-old Husky, a place, too.

“He just needs a patient, compassionate new owner that is willing to commit to addressing his special needs,” said Kelly Campbell, Director of the Department of Animal Services.

Houdini has had six previous families, some as short as a few days, but Cambell said the Husky just needs someone who will love his "extreme" husky traits -- vocalizing, high-energy, short patients and shedding.

"We truly believe he has the potential to be an amazing addition to the family, if he could only find his perfect, devoted companion," Campbell added.

Houdini needs an active family who has experience with Huskies and is willing to dedicate their time to training him.

Cambell said the dog has an "uncanny ability to escape," hence the name. But he just needs some practice to curb his adventurous side.

His high energy level would be perfect for a running companion or someone with a large, fully enclosed and very secure backyard, the county said. He understands and responds to commands and would be trainable with the right person.

The county will even offer a trainer to work with whoever adopts him at no cost.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, animal services is offering touchless adoptions. Submit your application to be considered to adopt or foster Houdini at the Department of Animal Services website here. Houdini’s digits are Kennel 51, Tag Number 969 and Animal Identification Number A1868183.