Hotel Guest Tied Up, Robbed at Gunpoint in Core-Columbia

San Diego police are searching for two men who robbed and tied up a man at a gunpoint at a downtown-area hotel.

Authorities said the robbery was reported just before 2:30 a.m. at a Comfort Inn hotel room in the Core-Columbia neighborhood. There, two men forced their way into a hotel room when they knocked on the door.

The 25-year-old victim told police the men had guns when they entered and tied him up before they took some of his belongings. Both robbers then left the room.

A detailed description of the men was not immediately available, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the robbery is encouraged to contact the San Diego Police Department’s Central Division at (619) 744-9500.