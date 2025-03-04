Hotel evacuated, power out after car crashes into pole, gas line in La Mesa

Hundreds were without power in La Mesa Tuesday morning, including a hotel that was forced to evacuate after a car crashed into a pole outside the establishment.

The car crashed into the power pole as well as a hydrant and a gas line outside the Best Western Plus La Mesa San Diego on Murray Road around 6:12 a.m., according to the Heartland Fire Department.

About 450 customers lost power following the crash. More than half were still without power by 11 a.m. San Diego Gas & Electric estimates power should be restored by about 3 p.m.

Because the vehicle struck a gas line, the hotel was evacuated as a precaution.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"You’ve got multiple things happening, so you’ve got multiple entities involved. Gas and power lines don’t play well together and then also the water situation as well," La Mesa Police Department Lt. Katy Lynch.

No injuries were reported, but a road closure was set up as crews worked to fix the gas leak. Traffic was expected to be delayed over the next few hours.

The driver's condition and identity were not immediately available.The cause of the crash was under investigation but police do not suspect drugs and alcohol.

Classes at Grossmont High School, which is across the street from the incident, were not affected by the outages, the district said.