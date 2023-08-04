Hot weekend ahead for San Diego County but weather may cool (slightly) next week

San Diego will warm up this weekend, prompting an excessive heat warning for San Diego County deserts.

High pressure over northern Mexico was expected to strengthen across Southern California through the weekend, increasing temperatures across the county, the National Weather Service said.

The deserts would get the worst of it. An excessive heat warning was issued from 10 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Monday for San Diego County deserts.

Inland valleys can expect temperatures in the mid- to low-90s Saturday and Sunday, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. Coastal areas will be cooler, with temperatures hovering around 80 degrees.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

San Diego County may get a slight break from excessive heat next week as onshore flow strengthens, Parveen said.