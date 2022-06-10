forecast

Hot Weekend Ahead For San Diego as 1st Heat Wave of the Season Takes Hold

Saturday will be the warmest day of this heat wave with possible near-record high temperatures

By Christina Bravo

The first heat wave of the season has reached San Diego County, and temperatures are only expected to increase this weekend.

Temperatures began rising earlier this week and an excessive heat warning for the deserts of San Diego County went into effect on Thursday. It's set to expire at 8 p.m. Sunday after days of extreme temperatures that could be up to 15 degrees above average for this time of year.

"That area of high pressure is going to keep sending us that offshore flow, it's going to keep warming us up. It's going to be very warm over the weekend," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

There is a possiblity high temperatures will near or break records during this heat wave, Parveen said.

While there are no watches and warning for the rest of the county, it will still be hot. At the coast, temperatures were expected in the mid-to-high 70s, the inland valleys will be in the mid-80s, and mountains in the mid-80s.

Temperatures Friday and Saturday could be 10 to 15 degrees above average. Saturday will be the warmest with possible near-record high temperatures. Sunday will still be unseasonably warm and sunny before we cool down slightly early next week. 

Where to Cool Off: San Diego County Opens Cool Zones

Extreme heat can increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities, according to the NWS.

The NWS recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air-conditioned rooms and staying out of the sun. Check on relatives and neighbors, and young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles.

Those overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location, and call 911 if they appear to be experiencing heat stroke, the NWS said.

