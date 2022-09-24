first alert forecast

Hot Weather Rolling Through San Diego County

By City News Service

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Although summer's officially over, a flashback to the all-too-recent dog days is in store for the San Diego area, starting this weekend.

A high-pressure canopy over the region will deliver toasty temperatures through the beginning or middle of next week, with the highest heat expected Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The most torrid conditions will prevail in the county's eastern desert locales, where an excessive heat warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 p.m. Tuesday, the NWS reported.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The hot spell will bring highs topping out in the mid-80s along the coast, the mid-90s to around 100 degrees in the inland valleys and the upper 90s to 110 in the deserts, meteorologists advised.

The extreme summer-like swelter will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working under the afternoon sun or participating in outdoor activities, authorities cautioned.

To avoid such ailments, people are advised to drink plenty of non-alcoholic fluids, seek shady spots, stay in an air-conditioned space if possible, check on potentially vulnerable relatives and neighbors, and know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Local

Weekend Events Sep 22

Things to Do This Weekend in San Diego

San Diego State 51 mins ago

Bad Bunny,‘ A Pop Culture Figure That Transcends Boundaries,' Gets Graduate Class at San Diego State University

The county's 97 cool zones will be available this weekend. Residents can also call 211 to request information about Cool Zones or schedule a free ride to a cool zone near them if they don't have access to transportation.

NBC 7's/Telemundo 20's Ana Cristina Sanchez shares tips on how to avoid heat stroke -- and what to do if you're experiencing symptoms.

This article tagged under:

first alert forecastheat wave
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us