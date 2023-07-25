Hot weather in parts of county to continue all week

An excessive heat warning and heat advisory are in effect for parts of San Diego County Tuesday with temperatures expected to reach as high as 118 in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

An excessive heat warning is in effect from noon Tuesday until 8 p.m. Wednesday in the deserts and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

In the valleys, Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway, a heat advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to be between 95 and 105 degrees.

A dangerous heat wave will continue to grip parts of San Diego County this week. The coast will be the only place to find relief from the heat with highs predicted in the 70s.

"Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," NWS forecasters warned. "Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water."

Hot again Tuesday and Wednesday with highs from 95-105 in the valleys and the high deserts, from 90-99 in the mountains below 5,000 feet, and from 112 to 117 in the lower deserts. Coastal highs will be in the 70s and 80s. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/n2nhkmEzJH — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) July 24, 2023

Temperatures will be under the triple-digit marker in the valleys and coastal areas Tuesday with a 20% chance of precipitation.

"A brief surge of monsoonal moisture Sunday and Monday will bring mid-level clouds and a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms to the mountains and high deserts. The marine layer will continue to moderate the heat near the coast. Hot weather will continue through most of next week," forecasters said.