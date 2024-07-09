Most of San Diego County under excessive heat warning as temperatures soar

What to Know An excessive heat warning for the deserts is in effect until Friday at 9 p.m. and the mountains until 9 p.m. Thursday

The warning will extend to the inland valleys starting Tuesday at 11 a.m.

San Diego's coastline is the only area to escape the National Weather Service's excessive heat warning as temperatures soar close to 100 degrees or more for the rest of the county.

"For the coast, we will be warm but it will be the coolest place in the county -- close to 80 degrees," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. "Most of our inland valleys will be in the low-90s but it's closer to the foothills and the mountains that will be hottest."

The excessive heat warning was already in effect for the mountains and deserts but would also overtake the inland valleys at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperatures inland could range from 92 to 98 degrees and could enter triple-digit territory in the foothills, Parveen said, adding that it's possible some areas could reach near-records.

The heat warnings will expire 9 p.m. Thursday for the mountains and valleys and at 9 p.m. Friday for the deserts.

For San Diego County, the hottest days of the week county-wide were expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Here are the expected highs for Tuesday afternoon:

NBC 7 A graphic showing San Diego County's expected high temperatures for Tuesday.

The conditions continue a lengthy heat wave that began ahead of the Fourth of July holiday and had affected most of the Western United States as a dome of high pressure lingers from the west.

Global temperature in June was record warm for the 13th straight month and it marked the 12th straight month that the world was 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than pre-industrial times, the European climate service Copernicus said.

The extreme heat can be deadly and already resulted to the death of a motorcyclist and severe heat-related illness of another, who were in Death Valley as temperatures soared to 128 degrees.

It was another toasty day today with a few high temperature and highest low temperature records broken or tied! You can see the full report at this link: https://t.co/MGVaP7lxmb#CAwx pic.twitter.com/2Vz6uNtF4E — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) July 9, 2024

San Diego County's desert, Borrego, reached a new record high with 120 degrees on Monday, beating it's 1976 record of 117 for that day of the year. Big Bear, Idyllwild, Palm Springs and Indio also beat of tied previous records.

More historic records could be made in the coming days.

The county will also have elevated fire danger due to the hot and dry weather.

Heat safety tips

Avoid the sun from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., when the UV Index could be 11+

Stay cool by taking breaks in the shade and the AC

Wear SPF 30+ and lightweight or light-colored clothes outdoors

Stay hydrated by drinking 8 oz. of water every 15-20 minutes

Heat-related illness is no joke. The County of San Diego is stressing caution and awareness of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Officials advised people to "drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors."

Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles. Officials warn vehicles can reach lethal temperatures in minutes.

Heat warnings also apply to furry companions as well. San Diego County officials advised residents to keep their pets indoors, so long as the temperature is lower inside. People should also:

exercise animals in early morning or evening to avoid prolonged exposure to the heat, and also skip strenuous runs or hikes

keep pets' water supply in a tip-proof container, and make sure the dish always topped off and stays cool (as pets won't drink water that is too hot)

if possible, install a misting system to keep outdoor areas cooler

be sure animals, if they are outside, are constantly in a shaded area

avoid taking pets on car trips without air-conditioning unless necessary, as a vehicle can quickly heat up (on an 85-degree day, a car can reach 102 degrees in 10 minutes, even with the windows down)

avoid walking dogs on hot pavement

allow dogs to use a child's wading pool

Below are the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke: