Hot-N-Cold Combo: McDonald's Unveils Spicy McNuggets, Chips Ahoy! McFlurry

McDonald’s is introducing a new flavor of Chicken McNuggets in the U.S. for the first time since their launch nearly four decades ago, and the kick is as big as the clown mascot’s shoe.

On Tuesday, McDonald’s unveiled the Spicy Chicken McNuggets.

The new McNuggets are coated with cayenne and chili peppers, enough to turn Ronald McDonald’s face red – or redder, that is.

And if that’s not enough, McDonald’s will also introduce a new dipping sauce: the Mighty Hot Sauce.

The fast-food giant said the new sauce, infused with a blend of crushed red peppers and spicy chilis, will be the hottest one available at McDonald’s.

“As our customers have been asking for Spicy McNuggets for some time now, we couldn’t think of a better time to bring them to our menus,” said Linda VanGosen, Vice President of Menu Innovation.

But because Southern California just got out of a record-breaking heat wave only to be replaced by a regular ol’ heat wave, McDonald’s is offering a cold treat too.

The new Chips Ahoy! McFlurry will combine three treats in one: vanilla soft-serve, caramel and cookies.

The new hot and cold combo will be available at participating McDonald’s restaurants, starting September 16.