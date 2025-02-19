Future of Horton Plaza in downtown San Diego in limbo amid financial troubles

The campus at Horton Plaza holds a special place in the hearts of many San Diegans.

“I remember shopping at Horton Plaza and thinking about how funky it was with all of the pathways to the things and all of the stairs and everything, so I was really excited that it was going to be redeveloped,” Christine Wenzel said.

The site was on track for a bright future with more than 700,000 sq.ft of office space and over 300,000 sq. ft of retail space, according to Stockdale Capital Partners. The project was also expected to create more than 3,000 jobs and over $1.8 billion annual impact.

That future is now in doubt.

The developer owes more than $350 million related to the project, and multiple liens have been filed, according to records from the San Diego County Recorder.

The financial burden puts a strain on the project’s future.

“Over the last year or two years, it has significantly slowed down since the interest rates have skyrocketed," said Tony Franco, founder of Franco Realty Group. "The cost of construction loans has gone from 4% or 5% interest rate to over 10%, and on top of that you have the ballooning construction costs."

Franco said the financial hurdles and market forces are responsible for a slowdown in development.

“What we’re seeing right now across San Diego is all the developments that's happening in San Diego are developments that were done, that were locked in a couple years ago. The interest rates, the permits and everything have been locked in. So, I'm starting to see a massive slowdown in development,” Franco said.

NBC 7 reached out to the developer, but they have not returned our request for comment as this goes to publish.