Del Mar Thoroughbred Club

Horse Injured, Euthanized After Morning Workout At Del Mar Racetrack

By City News Serivce

A 3-year-old filly suffered a fatal injury during a morning workout Saturday at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club track, officials said.

Lovely Lilia, trained by Vladimir Cerin, pulled up after the workout at about 5 a.m. and veterinarians said the horse could not be saved and was euthanized, according to Mac McBride, Del Mar track spokesman.

Del Mar began its 81st summer meet Friday with no fans in the stands for the first time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 461 New COVID-19 Cases; 5 Additional Deaths

Poway Unified School District 16 hours ago

Students Detail Disturbing Complaints About Mt. Carmel High Teacher

Del Mar is holding races Friday through Sunday for all but the final week of the current meet, when racing will be held Friday through Monday with the meet concluding, as is traditional, on Labor Day.

During last year's summer meet, the track reported no racing deaths but four training deaths. The subsequent fall meeting saw three racing deaths and two in training.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Del Mar Thoroughbred Clubhorserace horsedel mar racetracklovely lilia
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us