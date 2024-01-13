Horse injured during San Diego Rodeo at Petco Park

A 6-year-old horse is recovering after he threw his rider off and crashed into a fence Friday night during a San Diego Rodeo event at Petco Park, rodeo officials said.

The incident happened during the "Indigenous Relay Race," a specialty act honoring Native American traditions, heritage and culture.

A livestock ambulance transported "Waco Kid" from the arena. The horse was being cared for by the veterinarian team at the San Diego Rodeo.

"Initial exam performed by the veterinarian team did not reveal any obvious signs of fracture or instability," Jed Pugsley, livestock welfare director at San Diego Rodeo, wrote in a press release on Saturday.

The rider had minor bumps and bruises after being thrown off the horse, according to Pugsley.

Waco Kid returned to his owners on Saturday morning. He belongs to the Vigen Family of the MHA Nation — a multi-generation Indigenous Relay Racing family.

The San Diego Rodeo is a three-day event that ends on Sunday.