Hoover High students complain about hot classrooms without air conditioning

It can be tough for students to head back to school, especially with soaring temperatures and classrooms without air conditioning. Students at Hoover High School says that's exactly what they've been going through this week.

They say it gets even hotter when the classroom gets packed with about 40 students.

“Literally yesterday, I had mascara all under here," Hoover High junior Samiyah Lowe said. “It was just melting off.”

“A lot of people invested in portable fans and stuff,” Hoover High senior Jaylah Storey said. “I saw a guy literally pour water all over his face in class. It’s unbearable.”

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

It’s an issue across the San Diego Unified School District.

Samer Naji, the facilities communication supervisor, sent a statement saying: “Occasional hot and humid weather strains the district’s HVAC units and systems. The district has a team of technicians processing repair requests and conducting repairs not only at Hoover but throughout the district, as quickly as possible.”

“They’ll fix it and then they’ll say it'll be working,” Lowe said. “And then we come to school, and we don't see nothing about it working.”

Lowe shared concern for her classmates with heat sensitivities, given that many school buildings are older and have a lot of stairs.

School also started a week earlier than it normally does.

“Some people get nosebleeds from this, so I feel like it is a serious problem,” Lowe said. “And with us starting early, I feel like that was a problem. If we we're going to start early, they needed to make sure everything was good."

All schools in the district now have air conditioning. SDUSD Technicians said it’s all hands on deck to get these issues resolved.