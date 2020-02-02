Hooded Suspects Zip-Tie Employees While Robbing GameStop at Gunpoint: SDSO

Hooded suspects entered a GameStop Saturday night at gunpoint and zip-tied the employees, taking thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies from the Lemon Grove Sheriff’s station received a 911 call at around 9:04 p.m. at the GameStop located at 7048 Broadway in Lemon Grove.

Two employees told police that two suspects, wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts had entered the store and robbed them at gunpoint, SDSO said.

The suspects tied up the two employees using zip-ties and stole $4,500 worth of Nintendo Switch consoles and controllers, SDSO said.

During the investigation, police were led to a residence at the 2500 block of Melrose St. in National City where they arrested two individuals in connection to the robbery.

The suspects were identified as 27-year-old Gerald Haynes and 31-year-old Margie Daniel. Police arrested a third individual at the property who had a felony warrant unrelated to the robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information was available.

