Honor the Fallen With USS Midway Museum's Virtual, In-Person Remembrance Wall

This Memorial Day, you can honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice right from the comfort of your own home or in person with the USS Midway Museum’s online activities.

As Americans reflect on what the holiday means and remember military members who gave their life during their service, several San Diego businesses will offer residents an outlet to do just that. The USS Midway Museum introduced a virtual way family members can get involved in their public tribute.

Although COVID-19 cases are dwindling in San Diego, the historical museum is giving residents the options to engage in commemorations virtually. It’s hosting a virtual remembrance wall online, where people can submit photos of loved ones who are fallen heroes.

A tribute wall featuring these photographs will also be posted at the museum.

“This is one of the elements of our legacy which we call made over Memorial Day and this is our remembrance wall,” said David Koontz of the USS Midway Museum, who is a Navy veteran, himself. “Actually, it started online so it’s a virtual remembrance wall so our guests and the public can actually go on the Midway’s website and actually post a photo of a fallen loved one or friend.”

“It’s a very reflective exhibit,” he added.

Additionally, the museum will host a wreath-laying ceremony at 9 a.m. on the Midway’s flight deck with a focus on those who fought in the Korean War. This tribute will not be open for the public, but it will be livestreamed online before the museum opens.

“This is probably one of the most important holidays for the Midway and for obvious reasons,” Koontz said. “Our hope is to help pay tribute and honor all those who’ve served and of course, over Memorial Day weekend, especially those who really paid the ultimate sacrifice during combat from current wars dating all the way back to U.S. history.”

To learn more about the museum’s remembrance tribute, or to watch the wreath-laying ceremony, click here.