Homicide Investigators Respond to Report of a Body Found Near Escondido

Homicide detectives were called Thursday to investigate a report of a body in an unincorporated area near Escondido, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

Detectives were called to the scene near Harmony Grove Road and Questhaven Road at about 7:15 a.m.

Footage from SkyRanger 7 showed a remote road alongside a mountainside blocked off with police tape near what appeared to be a trail. The body was covered by a yellow tarp on the shoulder of the roadway.

Little details were immediately available on the circumstances surrounding the death, including if it was considered suspicious or who the person was.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.