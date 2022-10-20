Homicide Investigation Underway in Spring Valley After Fight Reported

A 61-year-old man died in Spring Valley after a fight was reported in the area, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The fight was reported just before 11 a.m. near the 8600 block of Jamacha Boulevard in Spring Valley. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 61-year-old man with head trauma. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Deputies did detain a 31-year-old man who was seen fighting with the victim, but SDSO said they are still "determining the man's level of involvement in the incident."

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit is investigating the incident. The circumstances and motivation are still under investigation, SDSO said.

The identity of the victim is known but his name will not be released until all family notifications have been made, SDSO said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

No other information was available.

