Homicide Investigation Underway in National City

The National City Police Department is investigating a homicide on South Lanoitan Avenue.

Police responded to a report of an assault at 1800 S. Lanoitan Ave. at around 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the NCPD. When officers arrived they found a woman in a car suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Witnesses gave officers a description of a female suspect that allegedly ran from the scene and officers began searching for her. Soon after they found a woman matching witness descriptions who "had blood all over her" and she was taken into custody, according to NCPD.

The victim died at the scene. Police said the car she was found in, a silver Nissan sedan, had an Uber sticker on its window, but NCPD could not confirm if the victim was an Uber driver.

No other information was available.

