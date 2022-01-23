Homicide

Homicide Investigation Underway in Jamul After Body Found on Side of Road: SDSO

Millar Ranch Road will remain close during the investigation

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

police tape
NBC 7

Detectives are investigating a homicide in Jamul Sunday after a body was found off the side of the road, San Diego County Sheriff Department, Lt. Seiver said.

The body of an adult man was reported just after 7 a.m. by hikers on the 3500 block of Millar Ranch Road.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Homicide detectives are at the scene and deputies indicated there was trauma to the body, Seiver said.

Millar Ranch Road will remain close during the investigation.

Local

Covid-19 Oct 26, 2021

Latest Coronavirus Updates: San Diego County Reports More COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Deaths

Podcast Jan 7

LISTEN: ‘Vanished: The Maya Millete Story' Podcast Dives Into Case of Missing Chula Vista Mother

No other information was available.

Anyone who has information on the incident can call the SDSO Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or Crimestoppers at 888-580-8477.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

HomicideSDSOJamulbody found
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us