Homicide Investigation Underway in Jamul After Body Found on Side of Road: SDSO

Detectives are investigating a homicide in Jamul Sunday after a body was found off the side of the road, San Diego County Sheriff Department, Lt. Seiver said.

The body of an adult man was reported just after 7 a.m. by hikers on the 3500 block of Millar Ranch Road.



Homicide detectives are at the scene and deputies indicated there was trauma to the body, Seiver said.

Millar Ranch Road will remain close during the investigation.

No other information was available.

Anyone who has information on the incident can call the SDSO Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or Crimestoppers at 888-580-8477.

