Homicide Investigation Underway in El Cajon Residential Neighborhood

Authorities did not release the name of the man who died, but said he was in his 30s

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A homicide investigation is underway in El Cajon after a man was found dead in a residential neighborhood on Friday.

Police received a call just before 8:45 a.m. of a dead individual in a home on the 1100 Block of Marline Avenue, according to the El Cajon Police Department. There, authorities confirmed that a man in his 30s was dead and investigators deemed the death as suspicious.

It is unclear how the man died and his identity has not been revealed.

At this time, no suspects have been taken into custody, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on the homicide is encouraged to contact the El Cajon Police Department at (619) 579-3300. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

